New Zealand's famous kākāpō - the world's only flightless parrot - may become the inspiration for a new Lego set if enough members of the public vote for it.

The bird has already been recreated in Lego form by a fan, who posted a picture of their design on the Lego Ideas website in a bid to attract support for it.

If the design gains at least 10,000 supporters, the company would consider turning it into a Lego set available for purchase.

"I chose to design and build a kākāpō as I am passionate about New Zealand and its unique wildlife," creator FlancrestEnterprises wrote on the Lego site.

Advertisement

The design for the free-standing bird had received 747 supporters by Friday night, just two days after being put up on the site.

As a reward for reaching 100 supporters, Lego granted the design an extra year to make it to its next stage of gaining 10,000 supporters.

FlancrestEnterprises' kākāpō design weighs 251g and has 473 Lego parts, with features including extendable wings and tail feathers.

It can also be designed to look "fully swoopable if you're into breaking rules" for a birdless parrot, the designer said.

The Lego Ideas website allows people to submit their own designs that they would like to see become Lego sets that others can buy.

To vote for the kākāpō design, click here.