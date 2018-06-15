Police are currently at a residential property in Tauranga after it appears a woman had been shot at a resdential property.

Police said she was taken to hospital but they were unable to confirm how badly she had been hurt.

Police at the scene are making inquiries into what happened.

Initial indications suggest that a woman at the property has suffered a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Christopher Street in the city's south, around 6.30pm.

A reporter at the scene said about three police cars were parked at the intersection of Twelfth Ave and other patrols cars were dotted around nearby.

She could see police speaking to two or three people, one of whom was wearing a Black Power patch, outside a property on Christopher St.