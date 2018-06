Police are at an address in Tauranga after receiving reports of gun shots.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Christopher St, in the city's south, around 6.30pm.

A reporter at the scene said about three police cars were parked at the intersection of Twelfth Ave and other patrols cars were dotted around nearby.

She could see police speaking to two or three people, one of whom was wearing a Black Power patch, outside a property on Christopher St.

