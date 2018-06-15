If you work in Auckland's CBD you may want to stay late while traffic dies down - all of the region's motorways are heavily congested and Friday rush hour has barely started.

Two breakdowns are causing further delays on the Northern Motorway northbound - one near the Northcote offramp is clear of the lanes but traffic is heavy between the Harbour Bridge and Northcote Rd and another is blocking the left lane on the Upper Harbour Highway off-ramp, backing up traffic to Sunnynook.

Citybound, traffic on the Northern Motorway is heavy past Greville Rd towards the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic on the Southern Motorway is heavy in both directions - particularly between Newmarket and Ellerslie and East Tamaki and Takanini southbound and from Papakura to Takanini and from Tip Top Corner to Greenlane northbound.

Advertisement

On the Northwestern Motorway there are heavy patches between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd westbound and it's congested approaching the Northern Link heading to the city.

The Southwestern Motorway is busy between Walmsley and Massey Rds and near the Southern Link northbound and moderate to heavy from Bader Drive across Mangere Bridge southbound.