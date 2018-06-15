Whanganui police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to in relation to a window smashing spree in Guyton St on Wednesday night.

The damage occurred at two properties and police are investigating.



"We believe the man pictured could assist with our enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who could help us identify him," a police statement said.

Staff arriving at work at a central Whanganui cafe on Thursday morning were greeted by the smashed windows yesterday.

"It was a pretty horrendous sight to come in to at 6.30am," Kelly Blinkhorne, of Mischief on Guyton, said.

Whanganui police want to speak to this man.

"The main window is huge - that is thousands of dollars of damage. The smaller window shattered but the glass didn't fall through. We got it cleaned up as quickly as possible so we could get back to business."

Whanganui Police received several reports about 11pm on Wednesday of a male acting aggressively and smashing bottles on Guyton St.

"It's understood the male had been at a bar in the area," the spokeswoman said.

If you can help, please call Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.