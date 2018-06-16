A man who described as someone who "would do anything for those in need, who will leave a big hole in the lives of those that knew him," has died after a helicopter crash in Hawke's Bay.

Renata Apatu was one of five people travelling in a commercial helicopter on Thursday when it crashed at Ngamatea Station on the Napier-Taihape Road.

"He's such a special person," close friend and Wright Wool general manager, Philippa Wright said.

"He was a real gentleman and respected everybody; it didn't matter who you were or where you came from.

Advertisement

"He had so much to offer and he was so determined that he was going to do good.

He was a young man taken too soon and will be a huge loss to the community."

Still in shock, Ms Wright said she was overcome with emotion when thinking about Mr Apatu.

"I know him really well and I can't think of anything that was negative about him. It's just really unfair. It's just going to be very difficult for everybody."

In a statement via the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Mr Apatu's family said "he was a hugely loved husband, father and brother, and much loved by all his wider family and friends.

"His death is a tragic loss not only to his family but the wider farming community, and to all those who knew and loved him."

A HBDHB spokeswoman said "sadly the man in his 40s who was in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, has died as a result of injuries sustained from the helicopter crash".

Mr Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000ha Ngamatea Station, with his siblings Kathryn Bates and Nathan Apatu. The station is a popular hunting and fishing ground and a respected sheep and beef station.

The siblings took over the historic station from their parents Margaret and Wirihana (Terry) Apatu.

Ms Wright said Mr Apatu had a huge standing in the wool industry.

He was the chairman of the New Zealand Campaign for Wool Trust and represented New Zealand on a world stage.

"He recently represented growers at an international wool congress in Hong Kong. He went to a conference in Scotland last year and met the Prince of Wales, who is the patron of the Campaign for Wool."

"He had a genuine passion for wool and its industry and a belief in its future. He was a huge leader in the farming community and so respected."

Federated Farmers immediate past president Will Foley said he recently came to know Mr Apatu and his family after purchasing their house and farm a few kilometres out of Waipukurau in January.

"We're not feeling the best because we obviously spent quite a bit of time and got to know Ren and Sally really well through that process.

"He was a popular and well-known man in this district and is going to be very sorely missed. It is very sad times for all involved."

Foley described him as someone who was "humble" and would do "anything for anyone".

"He always looked out for everyone else. He was just willing to help people."

He said selling the Waipukurau property was the "end of an era" for Mr Apatu and his family.

"I guess they were moving on to new things in their lives, with their kids growing up and things like that and so that's just another sad part of this that they obviously made that move to make a change in their lives and now they're not able to capitalise on that."

Ms Wright said Mr Apatu will be sorely missed by everyone.

"It is such a shock to the whole community and our hearts just go out to his wife and his three children."

Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 30s remained in a serious but stable condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital, as of last night.