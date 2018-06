No one is believed to be injured in a crash between Tauranga and Rotorua this afternoon.

The crash, by State Highway 36, has resulted in a car crash about 20m off the road about 3.20pm.

The crash happened on Taumata Rd, near the northern entrance from Pyes Pa Rd.

A police communications spokeswoman said two occupants from the car appeared to be out of the vehicle and no one appeared to be seriously injured.