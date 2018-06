A second person has died after a crash on a one-way bridge in Palmerston North earlier this month.

Police have today revealed a 72-year-old man died in Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday - 10 days after the crash.

The two-car crash happened on a one-way bridge on Turitea Rd, Fitzherbert, about 9.15am on June 3.

There was only one person in each car.

A 28-year-woman died in Palmerston North hospital the day of the crash.