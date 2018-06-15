Police have completed an investigation into double-killer Quinn Patterson and the fatal shootings of a property manager and her daughter, but the findings will remain hidden from the public - for now.

Patterson shot dead Wendy Campbell and Natanya Campbell at his home north-east of Whangārei during what was supposed to be a routine property inspection on July 26 last year.

The psychotic gunman also wounded contractor Jeff Pipe, who managed to escape in his bullet-riddled Suzuki jeep.

The Armed Offenders Squad attempted to reach the Campbells by forming a human shield around medically trained officers, but were pinned down as Patterson unleashed a hail of bullets from his arsenal of weapons.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old's Mount Tiger Rd home then went up in flames, and Patterson's burned remains were later discovered at the scene.

Police have complete its investigation into the fatal shootings, but will not yet release the findings. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Operation Weather was then launched - the police investigation into Patterson and the shootings.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch told the Weekend Herald yesterday that the investigation was now complete.

A file was now being prepared for submission to the Coroner, he said, but Lynch would not release any of the findings or comment further before a Coronial enquiry.

A spokeswoman for the Coroner's office said investigations were continuing.

Patterson's best friend and former partner Christina White, who revealed his final siege-like moments to the Weekend Herald, said she had been anxiously waiting for the results of the investigations.

"I still can't believe what happened and I know he was driven to this, and no one knew he was so close to the edge," she said yesterday.

"[A] very angry man inside and out," she said of Patterson.

The police forensics team at scene after the shootings on Mt Tiger Rd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

White has been interviewed by Queensland Police on behalf of police in New Zealand.

Copies of several of her emails and communications with Patterson were taken to form part of the investigation, she said.

Some of the emails between White and Patterson, provided to the Weekend Herald, indicated Patterson was "boarding up" and preparing for a firefight.

"They're going to come out of the cities and they're going to attack," he said.

Quinn Patterson loved his Mercedes-Benz cars and would buy and sell them. Photo / Supplied

In another email he talked about his shooting tower and visit from police.

"The 2 of them even sent the cops here to find a 'building' here he saw on Google earth. I asked the cops if they get paid extra for their 'building inspector' work? They're all around the bend! Absolutely insane. It's a strange feeling knowing I'm the sanest person (or so it seems)," Patterson wrote.

Police have confirmed they had visited Patterson over a structure in his backyard - a shooting platform.

However, the officer decided it was a tenancy issue despite Patterson not holding a firearms licence.

Wendy Campbell (right) and her daughter Natanya. Photo / Supplied

Patterson, who was born in Canada and had lived in Auckland and Australia, also served a stint in prison for stabbing a police officer.

Friends and neighbours of Patterson have told the Herald he possessed an arsenal of grenades, shotguns, rifles and handguns.

Michael John Hayes, a friend and employee of the killer, was supplying firearms to Patterson.

Hayes, reportedly a former New Zealand Defence Force solider and landmine and combat engineer, pleaded guilty to nine charges last month in the Whangarei District Court.

He is due to be sentenced next week.

Michael John Hayes has admitted supplying Quinn Patterson with firearms. Photo / John Stone

Hayes faced three counts of unlawful possession of a military-style semi-automatic weapon (MSSA), three charges of supplying an MSSA to an unlicensed person, and three counts of supplying firearms to an unlicensed person.

The firearms he supplied, between March 1 and May 1 last year, included a Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun, Gevarm .22 calibre rifle, AK-47 replica semi-automatic rifle, and Saiga 12-gauge shotgun, and 7.62 calibre rifle with various rounds and magazines.

The supplying charges were after Hayes left firearms at Patterson's home after the pair were shooting some targets.

The Herald also earlier revealed that Patterson was using TradeMe to sell accessories for military weapons right up to the day of his death.