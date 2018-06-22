The spotlight on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby could have positive and negative effects, according to a Rotorua clinical psychologist.

Dr Erica Chadwick, who completed her PhD in positive developmental psychology, said there was potential for a lot of different effects.

"Everybody has different circumstances around how they are raised," she said.

"There are things we know allow people to have a strong sense of self. That's related to achievement and development and a lot of that starts in the first 300 days [of life]."

Chadwick said while there was the chance for more life opportunities, there was also a risk of children becoming entitled if raised wrongly.

She said one way parents could avoid the latter was by identifying their values at a core level and what was important to them.

"To have a connection with your children will help them be resilient to the media spotlight and how a person parents with a lot of attention," she said.

"When a child does fail the parent should be there to comfort them and provide clear boundaries for them."

But Chadwick said the child wouldn't be the only person in the spotlight.

As a woman in power, Ardern also would be.

"Being in the spotlight when having leadership is something many women experience," she said.

"There are questions around the balance of family and work and raising a healthy baby and the relationship between mother and child when a mother has to work.

"The parents have to be able to figure out their strengths and weaknesses."