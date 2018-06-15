A prominent New Zealand entertainer has appeared in court following an alleged family violence incident.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is charged with injuring with intent yesterday. The alleged victim is a woman.

The man was held in police custody overnight before appearing before Judge Pippa Sinclair in the North Shore District Court this morning.

He did not enter a plea and was bailed to return to court next month.

The man's lawyer argued successfully for interim name suppression, saying the man would suffer extreme hardship if identified because of his job and because he had not yet told his parents or children about the charge.

The man, who was met by three supporters outside court, wouldn't comment when approached by the New Zealand Herald.



If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz