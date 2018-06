A teenage girl was arrested after police used road spikes to stop her car in the Bay of Plenty today.

A police spokeswoman said the 18-year-old failed to stop for police on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua about 9.30am.

Police units were called in to stop her. Officers successfully used road spikes when the fleeing car arrived in Paengaroa.

The girl was arrested and was currently being spoken to by police.

Traffic in the area was stopped and diverted for a time.