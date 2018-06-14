In an ongoing bid to strip Kawerau drug-lords of dodgy assets, police have seized a 1955 Ford Customline car in yet another raid at town's Mongrel Mob headquarters.

It follows a sting dubbed Operation Notus back in March where jetskis, guns, motorcyles and boats were seized in a early morning raid.

Sergeant Al Fenwick said the assets were allegedly acquired through the profits of the sale and supply of methamphetamine to the Kawerau community.

"We are continuing with our tireless efforts to target those who supply drugs to our community.

Advertisement

"But equally important is to ensure that those selling methamphetamine aren't able to build and enjoy nest eggs of assets on the back of the suffering and misery of others," Fenwick said.

He said as part of a follow up in Kawerau police were looking to strengthen and build

resilience in the community and are working with other agencies to support those that have been affected by methamphetamine.

Part of this involves contacting all identified users of methamphetamine and proving them with guidance and advice about seeking help.

Kawerau, in the eastern Bay of Plenty, is a "red" town and the Mongrel Mob is heavily entrenched in the community.

In the past two years, a number of criminal investigations in the eastern Bay of Plenty have involved members of the Mongrel Mob.

We continue to urge all those affected by methamphetamine addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline 0800 787797 or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding the supply of

methamphetamine to contact the Kawerau Police (07) 323 1400 or Crimestoppers

anonymously 0800 555 111.