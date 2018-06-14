Alleged ram raiders fled on deflated tyres after their car ran over road spikes at Karapiro last night.

Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said the alleged offenders used a stolen car and drove it into a shop in Matamata shortly before 2am. They stole clothing and other items.

A patrol car followed the fleeing car and police set up cordons and road spikes.

"The offenders' car was successfully spiked at the expressway entrance in Karapiro.

Advertisement

"The vehicle then fled on deflated tyres and police followed under lights and sirens.

"They were finally apprehended on Pope Tce, Cambridge, and all stolen items were recovered."

Three men, – two aged 20 and one 17 - are in custody on a range of charges, including burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, reckless driving and failing to stop.

They are to appear in Hamilton District Court this morning.