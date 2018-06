Police have named the pedestrian who died after he was hit by a truck while walking across the expressway near 15th Ave, Tauranga.

He was 41-year-old Te Puke man Glenn Andrew Mcrae.

The man was hit by a truck on Takitimu Drive while crossing the road at 4.40am on June 13.

Police say he was walking towards the Cameron Rd side when he was hit.

The serious crash unit was investigating.