Take advantage of the fine weather while you can, as showers are pipped to start hitting the west coast today.

The pressure patterns are indicating a definite east-west split, bringing showers to the West Coast of the South Island this morning, including Buller, Westland, Fiordland, Southland and parts of Otago.

Thunderstorms may also be in the mix.



The front will move over the west of the North Island this afternoon or evening, but the good news is that remaining parts of Aotearoa should stay fine and settled.

However, northwest winds will bring warmer than average temperatures and the entire country is forecast to hit the teens. The high is expected in Whangarei with 19C.

Those attending Fieldays today should be prepared for a slight chance of a shower late in the afternoon and northwest winds.

A showery northwesterly flow will continue to cover most of the country during the weekend.

There is a low risk that rainfall could approach warning amounts about the Tararua Ranges from Saturday to Sunday, then about north Taranaki and the King Country from Sunday to Monday.

Winter 2018 is just 14 days old, but it is already looking much wetter than 2017 for some. Wairoa in Hawke's Bay has received 200 mm of rain thus far, more than half of the rainfall typically recorded during the entire winter season. pic.twitter.com/mQoTR0vCjK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 14, 2018

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said those attending the All Blacks vs France match at Wellington on Saturday evening should dress for a cool evening, northwesterlies and just the chance of a shower during the game.

Sunday sees a definite improving trend and showers easing over western parts of the North Island in the morning, but mainly fine elsewhere.

The rain in the west of the South Island is expected to clear in the morning when any showers over Otago and Southland retreating to Stewart Island.

Today's forecast

• Whangarei: Cloud increasing. Northwesterlies developing morning. High 19C / Low 11C.

• Auckland: Cloud increasing, a few showers developing from afternoon. Northwesterlies developing in the morning. High 18C / Low 12C.

• Tauranga: A mostly fine day with some evening cloud. Westerly breezes. High 18C / Low 11C.

• Hamilton: Cloudy periods, with showers from afternoon. Northwest breezes. High 17C / Low 9C.

• New Plymouth: Partly cloudy with chance shower. Rain from afternoon. Northwesterlies. High 16C / Low 10C.

• Napier: A fine day with light winds. High 17C / Low 7C.

• Wellington: Often cloudy. Occasional rain during the afternoon and evening. Northerlies developing morning. High 14C / Low 11C.

• Nelson: Cloud increasing. A few showers in the afternoon and evening. Light winds. High 15C / Low 6C.

• Christchurch: Cloudy morning and evening, with afternoon fine spells. Light northerlies. High 11C / Low 3C.

• Dunedin: Cloudy periods, a few morning showers. Light winds, northeast during the day. High 11C / Low 6C.