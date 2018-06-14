Another slip on Lemons Hill has closed State Highway 11 a day before it was due to reopen after months of slip repairs.

Road crews were due to open the road in the Bay of Islands to two-way traffic today after months of work to stabilise the hillside.

The road had been open under stop/go traffic management to one lane traffic in recent weeks.

There were reports of a tree and other material on the road, but it won't be possible to make an assessment until the morning, NZTA Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

"It's not clear at this stage how long the road will be closed."

While the road is closed, motorists have to use the alternative route via State Highways 1, 10 and 11. Drivers should allow up to 30 minutes extra for the journey between Kawakawa and Paihia.

Last week the road closed on Sunday from 8am to 5pm to remove the remaining trees and install a culvert.

The road had been closed on and off since heavy rain from ex-tropical Cyclone Fehi brought down a huge slip on February 13.