A relative of slain Dunedin teenager Amber Rose Rush is livid after the discovery of a social media profile in her name and using her photos.

The discovery comes just days after Amber Rose's mother Lisa Ann Rush was found dead in what was believed to be a suspected suicide.

Amber Rose's great aunt Ange Rush, who lives in Christchurch, said the profile features "some pictures of Amber that look to have been swiped off her Facebook page."

The page began posting photos of Amber Rose shortly after her death, Ms Rush said.

"I can only assume it's some sick, twisted individual with too much time on their hands.

"Given that Amber's mum has just passed, it's very upsetting".

The page, established on photo- and video-sharing network Instagram, featured a profile picture of Amber Rose, and purports to be a 20-year-old bisexual woman living in Australia.

Ms Rush said the page was an insult to her relative's memory.

"There are some extremely sick people in the world.

"I want to ... thump them. How dare they dirty her beautiful face with that smut. It's probably some bored teen - but they need to learn some damned respect'".

She asked anyone who used Instagram to report the account in an effort to get it suspended.

"I need everyone with an Instagram account to report this."

