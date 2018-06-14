A crash which blocked two lanes of Auckland's Southern motorway caused major congestion for motorists.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash had blocked the right two southbound lanes at Market Rd about 4pm.

A car had overturned under the Market Rd overbridge but has since been removed.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash had blocked the right two southbound lanes at Market Rd. Photo / Heath Moore

Delays were back to the Victoria Park flyover for some time and motorists were advised to take state Highway 20 as an alternative.

Traffic remained heavy from the city to Mt Wellington.

Another crash earlier blocked the left lane of the Southern Motorway citybound just after Drury and also caused delays, the agency said.

A breakdown also meant all Stanley Bay ferry services were cancelled for the day and buses would be running instead.