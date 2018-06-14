A car taken from a man after he was assaulted and dumped at a service station in Northland has not been found and police are appealing to members of the public for any sightings.

A 23-year-old man as dumped at the Mobil service station in Kamo about 9.15am today after he was assaulted near the entrance to the Denby Golf Club in Tikipunga.

Police say the man was assaulted there and then driven to Kamo and then his car was taken.

The car is described as a white 1995 Honda Civic with the registration of TH8868.

Whangārei Police Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said anyone who may have seen the assault at the golf club entrance or saw a man being dropped at Kamo Mobil should contact police.

Clayton said the man was taken to Whangārei Hospital to be treated for suspected head injuries and once he was released he would be interviewed by officers.

He also appealed for sightings of the Honda Civic which could be reported to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or Detective Steve Chamberlain at Whangārei police station 09 470 4500.