More than 100 wild horses are being re-homed after the Department of Conservation's second muster of the year.

Every two years DOC holds a muster at the Waiouru Military Training Area (WMTA) to manage the Kaimanawa herd to a sustainable level of 300 horses.

Out of the 131 that were mustered and re-homed over the weekend, seven horses were deemed unsustainable for adoption by a vet and were euthanised onsite due to poor health.

They follow the 175 that were mustered in April, bringing the total number of wild horses re-homed to 299.

DOC Central Plateau Operations Manager Dave Lumley said the success of this operation relied on key relationships and stakeholders working together.

"The Waiouru Military are an example, they are very supportive, providing accommodation and logistical support that we couldn't do without.

"The two re-homing groups, Kaimanawa Heritage Horses and Kaimanawa Wild Horse Preservation Society continue to do an amazing job of finding homes for these horses nationwide," Lumley said.