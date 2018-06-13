A helicopter with five people onboard crashed just before 9am today at Timahanga Station between Waiouru and the Kaweka Range, on the Napier Taihape Road.

Three rescue helicopters from Hawke's Bay, Palmerston North and Taupo have picked up five people and taken them to hospital.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter has flown a critically injured patient to Hawke's Bay Hospital and two more helicopters are on their way.

Ngamatea does hunting safaris as well as farming.

Advertisement

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has sent three investigators to the crash site.

- More to come

Want the news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for Herald newsletters here.​