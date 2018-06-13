A helicopter with five people onboard crashed just before 9am today at Ngamatea Station between Waiouru and the Kaweka Range.

Three rescue helicopters from Hawke's Bay and Taupo have picked up five people and taken them to hospital.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter has flown a critically injured patient to Hawke's Bay Hospital and another helicopter is on its way. Another chopper is heading to Bridge Pa aerodrome, also in Hastings, but no information is yet available about the patient.

Ngamatea does hunting safaris as well as farming.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has sent three investigators to the crash site.

