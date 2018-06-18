The reason a Hawera woman lost control of her car, resulting in her death, could not be determined, a coroner has found.

Anna Maria Leslie Pene, 54, died on April 11, 2017 after the car she was driving crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming vehicle on Opunake Rd near Stratford. Pene died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital as a result of chest injuries suffered in the crash.

Pene, a rousie, had been working on a farm in Whanganui earlier that day and the previous day and coroner David Robinson considered whether fatigue could have been a factor in the accident.

"There could have been a range of causes, such as fatigue, inattention or distraction. Ultimately, determining the precise cause is a speculative exercise."

A crash investigation report found that the road was in good condition and neither vehicle was speeding. However, the crash analyst said a 75km/h advisory sign should be placed on the western side of the corner where the accident occurred and the Stratford District Council had agreed to install a sign.

A vehicle inspector said the vehicles had no mechanical faults that would have contributed to the crash.

Robinson found that the cause of death was traumatic rupture of the superior vena cava and right atrium, pericardium and left diaphragm, with major haemorrhage, resulting from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle collision.

He offered his condolences to Pene's family and friends.