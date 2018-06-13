Three teenagers have been arrested after a "violent, frenzied" attack in central Auckland that left two men unconscious on May 5.

The two male victims were violently assaulted and rendered unconscious in what police have called a "completely unprovoked and frightening attack" on Queen St.

Three 17-year-old males have all been charged with two counts of injury with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. One also faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

The attack happened early on Saturday, May 5, when two men walking along Queen St about 2.30am were approached by about eight men.

The two victims had been walking along Queen St when about eight men (pictured) approached them. Photo / Police

Police described the subsequent attack as "absolutely appalling" and although the assault was captured on CCTV the footage was initially deemed too graphic for release.

Several members of the community stepped in to help the victims, who were rushed to Auckland City Hospital, one in a critical condition.

"They put themselves in danger to prevent any further injury to these men and we commend their actions," Detective Constable Tom Malcolm said at the time.

A witness to the attack described thinking one of the victims was dead when he arrived at the scene.

Dennis Leau was in town with his partner Sianna Tohilima and their friends when they came across a group of people involved in the fight.

"There was blood everywhere and they were booting them in the head, face and everything," he said.

"At first when I looked down I thought, 'oh shit, this fella looks like he is dead', but they were still booting him. I thought, 'that is enough, man'."

Two of the alleged offenders appeared in Auckland District Court yesterday where they were remanded on bail until their next court appearance.

The third male will be appearing in the Youth Court.

Malcolm said police worked tirelessly on the investigation and more arrests are possible.



He said a Police Ten 7 segment, along with people who came forward with information helped lead to the arrests.



"Thankfully, the victims are expected to make a full recovery and we hope these arrests provide them with some degree of comfort in what has been a trying time for them.

"Every person has the right to go out and enjoy a night out without fear of being attacked."



Anyone with information about the attack can contact Auckland Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

