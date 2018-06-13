Drugged drivers cause more fatal crashes than drinking drivers, a new study has found.

The Automobile Association (AA) study found that 79 drivers involved in fatal crashes last year tested positive for drugs, compared to 70 who were above the legal alcohol limit or refused to be tested.

This is a huge leap from the 14 crashes in 2013 that involved drug-impaired drivers, compared with 53 who were intoxicated or avoided tests.

The 2017 findings are thought to be the first time that drugs have overtaken alcohol in this statistic. Some drivers will have tested positive for both drugs and alcohol.

Advertisement

The study included drivers who had taken prescription medications above recommended levels, or drugs known to impair driving.

The two most commonly detected drugs (excluding alcohol) were cannabis and methamphetamine.

A particularly worrying trend is that the cases of P being detected has shot up in recent years.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen said the figures showed drug-driving was an increasing problem in New Zealand.

He believed police should be given the power to carry out roadside saliva-based drug tests.

"We now have more crash deaths where people test positive for a drug than alcohol – it's time to act," he said.

"We have to give police saliva-based testing devices to catch impaired drivers.

"No one wants someone who is high driving towards their family at 100km/h but right now the chances of being caught drugged driving is tiny. We have to change that."

The Land Transport Act states that it is an offence to drive while impaired and with evidence in the bloodstream of a qualifying drug.

Last year 79 drivers who were involved in fatal crashes tested positive for drugs. Photo / Michael Craig

The presence of a qualifying drug alone is not sufficient for an offence; there must first be impairment as demonstrated by unsatisfactory performance of the compulsory impairment test.

If a police officer has "good cause to suspect" that a driver has taken drugs, the officer can require the driver to take the test.

The compulsory test looks at their eyes and they have to be able to walk and turn and stand on one leg.

Thomsen said the test takes a huge amount of an officer's time.

Saliva-based testing is used in many other countries.

"The saliva testing devices being used in many other countries would be much faster and allow many more potentially drug impaired drivers to be tested than the current approach," Thomsen said.

Although the saliva tests would initially only detect common illicit drugs (like cannabis, P and Ecstasy), the AA believes it is better to test for some impairing substances rather than none.

Because the testing devices use saliva they are designed to catch people who have used drugs within a few hours of getting behind the wheel.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter told Stuff she had asked officials to look at the problem and what other enforcement tactics could be used.

But she was unsure whether saliva-based tests were the best option.

The AA knows there are opponents of roadside drug testing who have concerns about the accuracy and speed of the devices but these can be answered by using them in a targeted way and having confirmation tests to double-check results.

"Drug testing does cost more than alcohol testing but the Ministry of Transport has estimated that every dollar spent would deliver $8 in savings from having fewer crashes on our roads," Thomsen said.

"Drug testing of drivers is working in Australia, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Ireland and it can work here."

National MP Jami-Lee Ross has a member's bill before Parliament that would allow for roadside saliva testing for meth, Ecstasy and cannabis.

Drivers involved in fatal crashes annually

2017 - Drugs: 79, Alcohol: 70

2016 - Drugs: 59, Alcohol: 67

2015 - Drugs: 27, Alcohol: 66

2014 - Drugs: 14, Alcohol: 48

2013 - Drugs: 14, Alcohol: 53