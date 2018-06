A seven-vehicle pileup is causing major traffic delays on the Northern Motorway at Dairy Flat, Auckland.

Police say initial reports, made at 6.02am, suggest seven vehicles were involved but that no one has been hurt.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - CRASH - 6.25AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right southbound lane near Bawden Street over-bridge. Emergency services are en route. Please pass the crash with care and expect delays. UPDATES here: https://t.co/Oh08Qur5DR. ^MF pic.twitter.com/8ehkhJ6Jwf — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 13, 2018

The southbound crash is between the Silverdale off-ramp and the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp.

Drivers are advised to avoid the route or expect delays.