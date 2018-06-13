One woman is fighting for her life and another person is seriously injured after four crashes that have stretched emergency services in Auckland this morning.

The critically injured female had to be cut free after a serious multi-car collision involving a truck at the intersection of Dairy Flat Highway and Coatesville-Riverhead Highway this morning.

A police spokesman said the crash, between a truck and six cars just before 7am, continued to cause extensive delays. However, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said four cars were involved in the crash.

The serious crash unit and the commercial vehicle safety team were investigating.

The pile-up follows an earlier collision, reportedly involving seven cars, on the Northern Motorway between Silverdale and Oteha Valley Rd, but this crash was no longer causing serious delays, the police spokesman said.



Meanwhile, one person was seriously injured in a two-car crash about 6.30am on Te Atatu Rd, between Old Te Atatu Rd and Gloria Ave.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one person had to be freed from a car.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - CRASH - 6.25AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right southbound lane near Bawden Street over-bridge. Emergency services are en route. Please pass the crash with care and expect delays. UPDATES here: https://t.co/Oh08Qur5DR. ^MF pic.twitter.com/8ehkhJ6Jwf — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 13, 2018

And on the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy approaching Hillsborough Rd because of a crash on the Puhinui Rd overbridge partially blocking the left lane.

A police spokeswoman said this crash happened around 7.21am and involved only one vehicle.

"No injuries have been reported however one person has been taken to hospital as a precaution."