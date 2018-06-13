The heavy rain and strong winds that have been affecting New Zealand since Monday finally move away to the east today and a ridge of high pressure pushes in.

Thursday is looking to be the best day of the week. Most parts of the country will stay dry, temperatures will rise into the mid-teens for the North Island and the South Island will be not far behind.

All heavy rain and severe weather warnings have been lifted, however showers may still affect areas around the central North Island high country and the hills and ranges of north Canterbury.

There will still be areas of cloud to watch out for, but from Northland to Waikato it should be a fine and dry day.

The sun bursts through the clouds to the west of Auckland. Photo / Nick Reed

Wellington and the Wairarapa might be cloudy first thing, with a few showers, but these should clear by the afternoon.

Things are also improving for the South Island, as cloud pulls away and things getting better and brighter as the day progresses.

But another front is expected from the Tasman Sea tomorrow, bringing more cloud and wetter weather.

Although rain or showers are forecast for most western regions, amounts are not expected to approach warning criteria at this stage. The eastern coast should remain fairly fine.

The outlook for Thursday shows the next rain band approaching from Tasman Sea. Its slow moving however with most parts of the country staying dry. Periods of rain for the lower South Island developing overnight Thursday. For regional info check https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^MB pic.twitter.com/IpuJknGOYD — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2018

Today's forecast

• Whangarei: Mainly fine, fog possible at night. Westerlies dying out at night. High 18C / Low 8C.

• Auckland: One or two morning showers, then fine. Westerlies dying out at night. High 17C / Low 10C.

• Tauranga: A fine day apart from some early cloud. Southwesterlies dying out at night. High 17C / Low 7C.

• Hamilton: Fine apart from a few morning showers, chance fog at night. Westerlies dying out at night. High 16C / Low 6C.

• New Plymouth: A morning shower or two then mainly fine. Westerlies. High 16C / Low 8C.

• Napier: Areas of cloud clearing to fine in the evening. Northwesterlies dying out at night. High 18C / Low 4C.

• Wellington: Cloudy. Morning rain clearing, but chance of a shower remains until evening. Southerlies gradually dying out. High 14C / Low 10C.

• Nelson: Fine. Southwesterly dying out at night. High 16C / Low 4C.

• Christchurch: Early drizzle clearing, afternoon fine spells. Southwesterlies dying out afternoon. High 13C / Low 4C.



• Dunedin: Morning and evening cloud, chance early drizzle. Southerlies dying out morning. High 12C / Low 6C.