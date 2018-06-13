If prisoner numbers continue to climb and there are not enough beds to go around inmates could find themselves sleeping on mattresses on the ground, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says.

The news follows the Government announcement to scrap National's mega-prison plan for Waikato's Waikeria prison and instead build a new unit featuring a purpose-built mental health facility.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, Davis revealed the Corrections Department had contingencies in place if numbers continued to grow.

"They are not pretty plans.

"Corrections is looking at options and talking about what we need to do. They could be mattresses on floors and things like that."

But he wasn't expecting that to happen, he said.

The new plans were "just the start" and there would be more initiatives that would be looked into.

"We have given ourselves 15 years to reduce the prison population by 30 per cent and it will take all of those 15 years in order to do that."

He said at the moment people who were unwell were being punished and that was not fair.

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith today said about 50 per cent of the new beds would be double bunking.

He also confirmed psychiatric staff would be permanently on site in the new mental health facility at Waikeria Prison.

Davis said the Government was aware of the bulging prison network, so had approved the construction of 976 more beds at five different prisons around the country to help relieve the pressure.

"Decades of rushed policy and reactive decisions have gotten us to this point today. First off we need to find a way to deal with the numbers of people currently coming through the prison gates."

National said the move was a cop-out by the Government and put the public in danger as there would not be enough beds to house serious criminals.

National's Corrections spokesman David Bennett said by not having that capacity it put New Zealand residents at risk because there were going to be a lot of serious criminals that were going to have to be let out of prison.

"So whether it's a small or a big prison isn't the defining factor ... it's whether you've got capacity in the system. And they won't have the capacity now."

He said although a specific mental health unit was a good idea, it would only skim the surface on the huge number of prisoners who were affected by mental health issues.

"A vast majority of prisoners have mental health issues and so just picking out 100 of them that are the more severe cases doesn't actually provide the rehabilitation we need for a vast majority of prisoners."

WAIKERIA'S NEW PRISON

• A new 500-bed unit, plus a new purpose-built 100-bed facility for mental health patients

• The new unit will replace the old high-security upper jail

• 62 per cent of prisoners diagnosed with a mental health or substance disorder in last 12 months

• Earthworks on new construction to begin in August

• Facility to be completed by early 2022

• Rolleston, Tongariro, Rimutaka, Christchurch Womens' and Christchurch Mens' to share 976 extra beds between them