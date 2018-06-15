Not paying your way on Auckland trains from Monday could cost you the equivalent of 30 coffees.

The new penalties for fare evasion — $150 infringement notices or fines of up to $500 if taken to court — were announced this week.

Previously, busted fare dodgers were only kicked off at the next stop, so the fines will be a shock to the pocket of those cheating the system.

But it could be worse.

A Weekend Herald survey of fare evasion penalties overseas has shown some take an even tougher approach to those who ride without paying.

They might have enticing weather and great beaches, but dodge fares at your peril in Queensland.

Queensland Rail was the second toughest of 10 public transport providers surveyed.

The transport provider, which runs both suburban and long-distance passenger services, charges NZ$272 for fare evasion, just ahead of Public Transport Victoria's NZ$257 and Sydney Trains' NZ$216.

Our luckiest Aussie cousins are those across the country, where Transperth charges a comparatively soft NZ$108.

Canadians also face a hefty punishment for fare evasion. Vancouver residents are NZ$189 poorer if they don't pay their way; over the provincial border in Alberta the penalty is even harsher.

In Edmonton, a central Alberta city home to about 1 million, failing to pay will cost you an eye-watering NZ$274 - the highest penalty among transport services surveyed.

Penalties have been introduced for train fare evasion, but Aucklanders still pay much less than fare cheats in other countries. Graphic / Phil Welch

South of the border, those living in the smaller city are also hit harder.

Trimet users in Portland, Oregon must pay NZ$249 for fare-dodging, while CalTrain's San Francisco users pay NZ$107 for the same transgression.

Over the pond, London fare dodgers pay within NZ$2 of the penalty Aucklanders face from tomorrow, but the fine is halved to NZ$76 if paid within 21 days.

West Midlands Railway, which services Birmingham and dozens of surrounding towns and cities, was the gentlest on those who ride without a ticket, penalising fare cheats just NZ$38.

The Weekend Herald asked the Ministry of Transport — who make recommendations for infringement fees, which transport operators can then take up

— whether overseas penalties were considered.

Ministry mobility and safety acting manager Joanna Heard said recommendations were made in line with Legislation Design and Advisory Committee guidelines.

"We generally consider other infringement offences that are of a similar nature and the level of fees associated with those offences."

In announcing the Auckland changes this week, Auckland Transport compliance manager Logan Christian said the move was about making it fair for everyone who used public transport.

"We want this to be a deterrent, we don't want to have to issue these infringements."

Fare evasion costs $2m to $3m a year, putting an extra burden on ratepayers and taxpayers who already subsidise around half the cost of fares.