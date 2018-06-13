Numerous crashes across the Auckland transport network are causing delays across several key arterial routes, spelling delays for afternoon commuters.

Tiverton Rd in the suburb of Avondale was closed between Whitney St and Blockhouse Bay Rd due to a serious crash in which a person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said a car had gone off the road and crashed.

The road was expected to reopen in the next 30 minutes.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash involved one vehicle and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle after they arrived at the scene after 3pm.

Emergency services were also attending a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Manukau Station Rd near the on ramp to the Southwestern Motorway.

The crash, just outside a police station, has now been cleared

Police said one person had been seriously injured and had been taken to a hospital.

Cordons have been set up at the intersection and traffic is being diverted.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Delays were being reported across Manukau and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.



Southern Motorway

Heavy between Newmarket and Greenlane again at the South-western link, traffic building through Takanini Mt Wellington and Greenlane.

Northern Motorway

Heavy between Wellington St and Upper Harbour Highway again from Oteha Valley to Redvale and heavy at Greville Rd approaching the Harbour bridge for citybound traffic.

Northwestern Motorway

Heavy from St Lukes Rd to Lincoln Rd for westbound.

Slow from Greenhithe bridge on Upper Harbour Highway to Royal Rd, after an earlier crash.



Southwestern Motorway

Heavy between Roscommon Rd and Neilson St for northbound.

Heavy between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Massey Rd again approaching the Southern link for southbound.