When a paramedic raced to baby Maija Puhi Duff's aid she appeared to be dead but because she remained warm he performed CPR. However, she couldn't be revived.

Ambulance officer Jeremy Ross was testifying on Wednesday in the High Court at Rotorua where Maija's father Donovan (Donny) Michael Duff, 42, is on trial accused of her murder at Turangi on March 12, 2016.

Ross told the jury he didn't see any signs of injury on the infant but there was a little blood under her nose.

Her grandfather had briefly helped with the CPR while he prepared defibrillation pads but because Maija didn't have any heart rhythm these couldn't be used. He continued CPR for another 15 minutes until an intensive care paramedic arrived and confirmed the baby was dead.

That now retired paramedic, Helen Manning, outlined how she'd looked for clues on baby Maija's body that might indicate how she'd died but couldn't find any.

She assured Duff's lawyer Moana Dorset that that included not uncovering any marks on the back of the infant's head.

She agreed whanau members had gathered around the ambulance praying as the baby was being worked on.

Amber Anderson testified Maija's mum, Melina Puhi, stayed with her at Lake Rotoaira the night before the baby's passing. When Puhi received a text early the next morning indicating her baby was sick, she'd driven her distraught friend to Turangi.

Probed by assistant defence lawyer Rebekah Webby she described both Puhi and Duff as being very upset and comforting each other.

Duff's sister, Jessica Haewera, outlined how Duff turned up at her home early on March 12 crying "hard out" and sobbing that "baby has gone".

The trial's continuing.