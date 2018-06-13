The main road between Napier and Taupō has reopened after more than a day closed because of slips and flooding.

The reopening was announced early this afternoon by the New Zealand Transport Agency, confirming contractors had met a target of 12.30pm to have traffic moving again.

But the agency said there are "multiple STOP/GO sites" where contractors were still clearing the road and securing banks beside State Highway 5 route, a 125km stretch between the intersections with State Highway 1 at Taupō and State Highway 2 at Bay View, north of Napier.

While there had been multiple issues on the highway, the major slip site had been northwest of the Mohaka River bridge, between Te Pohue and Te Haroto.

Advertisement

The NZTA said the Napier-Taihape road, including the Gentle Annie and the major flooding area of Moawhango, on the western side of the ranges, had also been reopened.

Motorists on both highways were being warned to exercise special care.