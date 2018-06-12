Roading contractors were still working late this morning on slips which had closed State Highway 5 between Taupō and Napier for more than 24 hours.

But the highway was still expected to reopen by 12.30pm, New Zealand Transport Agency journey manager Oliver Postings said just before 11am.

While there had been multiple issues on the highway, which stretches over 125km from Taupō to its intersection with State Highway 2 just north of Bay View, contractors were still dealing with the major slip north of the Mohaka River bridge between Te Pohue and Te Haroto.

