The Auckland City Mission will get $17 million from the Government to expand its central Auckland building and increase its drug-addiction services.

The Cabinet has approved the one-off funding boost, which it said would increase the number of detoxification beds in Auckland by 50 per cent.

It is part of the Auckland City Mission's plan for a $75m housing complex for the homeless in central Auckland.

"A huge number of Kiwi families will have experienced the terrible harm and distress that come from alcohol or drug dependency," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

"As a community we need to do more to support people that are living with addiction."



She said dedicated detoxification and treatment programmes made a significant difference.

"Demand for these services is high and too often people are waiting too long to get the help they need."



The funding of $16.7m would come from money recovered under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, which allows police to seize criminals' assets or illegal income.

It would cover the costs of two floors of the new development, and increase the number of detox beds from 20 to 30.

Health Minister David Clark said the city mission's detoxification services were "tried and true".



"They have outstanding GPs, nurse practitioners and social workers with specialist qualifications in alcohol and drug counselling, mental health, te ao Māori, elder care and violence and trauma."

The previous National-led Government made a similar commitment during the election campaign.

Former Prime Minister Bill English pledged $18m for the Auckland City Mission's expansion and another $9m in subsequent years.