A letter of "strong dissatisfaction" has been sent to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff by nine of his 19 councillors who criticise his leadership as "non-inclusive".

The councillors behind the letter cite Goff's handling of the recent controversy over a proposed new downtown stadium for Auckland and his refusal to give councillors full and open access to a report by PwC costing about $935,000 as the reasons for the move.

It was a significant report that was supposed to cost up to $600,000, but that only came to light thanks to a successful Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) request from the media, the letter says.

Councillors John Watson, Wayne Walker, Greg Sayers, Mike Lee, Cathy Casey, Efeso Collins, Chris Fletcher, Daniel Newman and Sharon Stewart signed the letter.

Over the course of a year Goff had made no attempt to inform councillors on the contents of the report, the letter read.

"If this was an isolated incident we might have been tempted to raise the appropriate objections and mark it down to experience.

"Unfortunately, however, this is a reflective of a leadership style that has become increasingly apparent as the term has progressed.

"Quite simply the trust and transparency within the Auckland Council is getting worse not better as far we are concerned."

Yesterday, Goff played down any possible vote of no confidence in him, saying he had just received unanimous support in glowing terms for his 10-year budget, unlike former Mayor Len Brown's last 10-year budget, which was passed with a bare majority.

"On what matters to Aucklanders I have received strong support," he said.

A mayoral spokesman said Goff was expected to formally respond to the letter today.