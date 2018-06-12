The family of murdered Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush has been hit with another tragedy after her mother died this week.

Amber-Rose's brother Jayden Rush posted on social media this morning saying their mother Lisa Ann Rush had "departed the realm of the living to continue her journey along side Amber Rose and to forever watch down over us in peace".

"Although we are all so devastated to see such an important part of our life gone, and it makes our sorrow that much deeper, we are all so glad that her suffering is now over and she can rest easy for all of eternity..

"Love you mum, you were all I focused my life on for the past 4 months. Don't know what I'm gonna do now without ya but I'll find a way.. fly high and kick Amber's ass for me," he said.

Lisa Ann died on Monday, he said.

Amber-Rose's sister Shantelle Rush confirmed the death to the Otago Daily Times and said her response to the news was of "total heartbreak".

"I'm lost for words at the moment," she said.

In comments on Facebook, which she gave permission for the ODT to use, she told her brother "we haven't got much left but we will always have each other".

"I don't even have words for the amount of heartbreak I am feeling right now. I honestly thought we couldn't go through any more pain than we already were but I was wrong.

"Unfortunately last night Mum went to be with Amber Rose. We are absolutely devastated and don't know how to get past this.

"Our family will be forever broken... but mum, I hope you are at peace now with Amber.

"And I hope you never ever forget the amount of love me, Jayden Rush, Ollie, piper and the rest of our family all have for you.

"See you on the other side."

The Dunedin doctor accused of murdering Amber-Rose was last month named as Venod Skantha, 30.

The teen was found dead in her Corstorphine home on February 2 and Skantha was charged days later.

Amber-Rose's mother Lisa Ann told the Otago Daily Times last month that the release of Skantha's name after suppression lapsed was no consolation for her.

''Nothing makes this any better.

''I can't deal with this on top of the loss of my child. I don't think anyone understands,'' she said.

''We have to sit there quiet and not say anything.

''All I want to do is stand up and say how amazing she is,'' she said.

In the days following Amber-Rose's death, police launched a search of waterways at Blackhead.

They later confirmed they had found ''an item of interest''.

They then asked for public sightings of a silver BMW travelling between Dunedin and Balclutha early on February 3.

Skantha is scheduled to appear in court again in July.

His trial is set down for March next year.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) or 09 522 2999 or free text 4357 (HELP)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or free text 234

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• CASPER Suicide Prevention