A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old baby.

The baby boy died in Wellington Hospital yesterday.

Police say the man was known to the baby. He is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Emergency services were called to an Upper Hutt home on Monday this week, where the baby boy was discovered with serious injuries.

The boy was treated, including undergoing surgery, but died in hospital yesterday.

Police are now performing a scene examination at the home where the baby was found.

A police spokesperson said that they were unable to comment further as the matter is now before the courts.