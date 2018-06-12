A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on Takitimu Drive in Tauranga this morning.

Takitimu Drive is blocked from Elizabeth Street in the north following the fatal crash which happened about 4.40am near the Fifteenth Ave overpass.

Any Waikato-bound traffic will need to divert through Maungatapu along SH 29A, or along Cameron Road through Tauriko.

SH2 TAURANGA - SERIOUS CRASH - 6.15AM

A crash has CLOSED the road for west-bound traffic between Waihi Rd and Elizabeth St in Tauranga. West-bound traffic please allow extra time for the alternative route and expect delays. Detour information here: https://t.co/v9DbRLsZpf. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ynqT2lHZMr — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 12, 2018

Traffic coming into Tauranga from Bethlehem or Tauriko was not affected.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.