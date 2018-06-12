A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck on Takitimu Drive in Tauranga this morning.
Takitimu Drive is blocked from Elizabeth Street in the north following the fatal crash which happened about 4.40am near the Fifteenth Ave overpass.
Any Waikato-bound traffic will need to divert through Maungatapu along SH 29A, or along Cameron Road through Tauriko.
Traffic coming into Tauranga from Bethlehem or Tauriko was not affected.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will be investigating.