The section of State Highway 2 in Tauranga where a man was killed after being struck by a truck is now open.

The pedestrian died after being hit by a heavy truck on Takitimu Drive early this morning.

The man was hit about 4.40am near the 15th Ave overpass.

Takitimu Dr was blocked from Elizabeth St to westbound traffic.

The New Zealand Transport Agency announced the highway had reopened shortly after 9am.

However, delays were to be expected, it said.

A police spokeswoman said Waikato-bound traffic was diverted through Maungatapu along State Highway 29A or along Cameron Rd through Tauriko.

Traffic coming into Tauranga from Bethlehem or Tauriko was not affected.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

