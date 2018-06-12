Downpours and strong winds have left destruction after severe weather ripped through Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, and Hawke's Bay yesterday.

Many warnings and watches have now been lifted and attention today will move to cleaning up areas swamped in floodwaters and littered with debris.

However, heavy rain and strong to gale force winds are still forecast in parts of the central North Island, and warnings are in place for Tongariro National Park, Hawke's Bay south of Napier, Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington and the Kaikoura Ranges.

Between 20 and 50mm is expected to fall on the already-sodden Hawke's Bay, and as the storm moves south, the Kaikoura Ranges are expecting the biggest downpour with 120-160mm due by 6pm.

Advertisement

Harper Rd in Gisborne was flooded yesterday. Photo / The Gisborne Herald

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Canterbury hills and ranges north of Amberley.

If you are heading to the first day of the Waikato Fieldays, wear your gumboots and bring a rain jacket, as scattered showers are expected at Mystery Creek. Dress warm too, as breezy conditions will make it feel colder than the expected max of 15C.

As the low has begun to weaken, the threat of severe gales has passed so all strong wind warnings have been lifted.

The intense showers have eased in the Gisborne area but locals will have a big task ahead managing flood waters, slips, debris and silt on the roads.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Communities announced yesterday that the flood damage around Tolaga Bay was now classified as a "medium-scale adverse event", which meant the region would get much-needed financial support.

"We have a lot of work to do in terms of keeping the community safe, repairs to bridges and roads and clearing of forestry slash," Gisborne's mayor Meng Foon said.

One of many trees that has come down in the Gisborne region, on Gaddums Hill. Photo / The Gisborne Herald

Tairawhiti Civil Defence advised that even though it has stopped raining, the ground is soaked, so it's likely slips, drop outs, potholes, debris and trees will continue to be a problem in the days ahead.

State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Gisborne and at Te Karaka is open again but road users are advised to take extra care and expect delays.

SH5 from Taupo to Napier, and the arterial road from Napier to Taihape remain closed because of slips. Many other local roads are also closed or flooded.

Restrictions also remain in place on SH35 from Te Araroa to Tolaga Bay, where a stop/go and a temporary speed restriction are in place.

Flooding has also closed SH56 at Opiki near the Manawatu River Bridge and drivers are advised to use SH57.

Other major roads closed overnight were the Inland Route 70 between Mt Lyford and Kaikoura and also the coastal State Highway 1.

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power yesterday, but Unison said most of its customers should have had power restored last night. Eastland Network reported about 659 were still without power at 5pm.

Tomorrow's national outlook, improving in Hawkes Bay and Gisbone, but still some rain around especially for Marlborough and North Canterbury. Find your town on https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 ^TA pic.twitter.com/QwVlBAYgzj — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2018

Falls of about 200mm were recorded by the Gisborne District Council's rain gauge in the Waikura Valley at East Cape yesterday, and gusts of 169km/h were recorded on White Island, 113km/h near Rotorua and 100km/h at Hicks Bay on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said things are starting to ease off.

"This low is over central New Zealand at the moment but we are expecting that to move slowly away to the east."

Other than some watches and warnings still in place, Murdoch said there will also still be some rain in Northland, Waitomo down to Kapiti, Wellington and Wairarapa.

"In the South Island, Marlborough and Northern Canterbury are getting rain that is gradually easing off from this afternoon, then it is drizzly and low cloud and a bit mucky down the rest of the east - but it is mainly fine in the west."

Murdoch said a narrow ridge will move over the country tomorrow bringing finer weather, but another front will start on Friday, bringing more rain but not like that earlier in the week.

Today's forecast

• Whangarei: Fine spells but chance shower. Westerlies easing. High 18C / Low 10C.

• Auckland: Occasional showers, easing in the evening. Fresh westerlies. High 17C / Low 12C.

• Tauranga: Cloudy with a few showers. Westerlies. High 17C / Low 10C.

• Hamilton: Cloudy with showers. Westerlies. High 16C / Low 9C.

• New Plymouth: Periods of rain, easing from evening. Northwesterly. High 16C / Low 10C.

• Napier: A few showers gradually clearing. Northeasterlies tending northwest from afternoon. High 19C / Low 9C.

• Palmerston North: Occasional rain, easing from evening. Southeasterlies turning northwest morning. High 15C / Low 11C.

• Wellington: Periods of rain, easing from evening. Strong southerly. High 14C / Low 10C.

• Nelson: Cloudy, occasional rain clearing early afternoon. Gusty southwest easing afternoon. High 16C / Low 6C.

• Christchurch: Rain easing this evening. Fresh southerlies. High 11C / Low 7C.

• Dunedin: Cloudy with occasional drizzle. Northeast dying out in the afternoon. High 11C / Low 8C.