Students from Manurewa High School, in south Auckland, have found online fame after their incredible 90s-inspired hip hop routine went viral on Facebook.

The group of students, named "Rewa All Stars", competed in the Hip Hop International New Zealand Maga Schools Street Dance Competition and stunned the audience with their moves, perfectly choreographed to the beat of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tune.

Their routine was titled "Fresh Outta Rewa" and the dancers' wardrobe included all the 90s essentials, including the brightly coloured sports jackets, high ponytails and colourful sweatbands.

The students placed second out of 14 schools and received the award for Most Outstanding Performance.

The video, posted to the Manurewa High School Facebook page on June 10, has received nearly 5,000 likes and been shared nearly 4,000 times.

"I'm watching this dance from America," a Facebook user said. "This performance was just so amazing! (...) Better than some dance crews here in L.A. I'm a judge here in America for World of Dance! It would be an honour to come judge schools down in New Zealand."

"A shout out to all the teachers who go beyond their job descriptions to make this magic happen," someone else said.

"That's was amazing, so entertaining! So many hip hop routines look and sound that same, but that was a breath of fresh air! So much talent, I'd love to watch some more," another Facebook user added.