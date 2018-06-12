A silhouette photo captured of a young couple holding hands - as two dogs play nearby - has been judged one of the best engagement photos worldwide.

And the photographer behind the image happens to be a New Zealander.

Bethany Howarth's image, shot on top of Port Hills in Christchurch, was picked in this year's Junebug Weddings' Best of the Best 2018 competition.

The competition, run by the famous wedding blog site each year, highlights some of the world's best engagement photos from around the world.

There is also another Kiwi connection in New Zealand and Melbourne based photographers Ben Lane and Sirjana Singh, of Tinted Photography, whose image of a couple walking under a starry sky is also on the list.

Howarth said she was stoked one of her photographs was chosen - the second time she has featured in the competition, after also being chosen last year.

"I am honestly in awe about the award. It's mindblowing and I am so honoured to be included.

"There were 6000 entries from around the world, so it feels surreal to have won a second time, for sure."

The 31-year-old grew up in Christchurch and later shifted to Auckland before moving to Britain.

Although she is now based overseas, she runs her business, Bethany Howarth Photography, in both Britain and New Zealand.

Speaking about her winning photo, Howarth said the setting was perfect for the local couple featured, who are to be married early next year.

"It was right at the end of the day and the sun had just dipped below the hills.

"We all grew up in Christchurch and it has such stunning views of the city and the best sunsets I have ever seen."

She said the dogs were excited, running all over the place.

"I snapped them mid-run as the couple walked across the hills.

"I am a huge animal lover so I love it when animals come along to photo shoots and I love it even more when they appear at weddings."