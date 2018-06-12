Flava FM host Sela Alo, a close friend of the Lomu family, has spoken up against the negative messages and "cyberbullying" Nadene Lomu has been the target of, following the unveiling of the Lomu headstone in Manukau yesterday.

The host joined the Lomu family at the unveiling of the headstone and said his "heart cried" after some of the comments he read online on photos of the ceremony.

"We need to believe both these families will find peace in their own time," he said this morning, addressing the public's comments.

"Yesterday people were quick to make comment on Nadene and the headstone," he said.

Advertisement

Nadene Lomu with her two sons, Brayley and Dhyreille Lomu. Photo / Michael Craig

"Nadine became a target of relentless hate from people who don't even know her, who felt that they had the right to pass judgment on her.

"The bullying and comments have not only disrespected Nadene but Jonah as well.

Sela added that "Jonah loved and adored his wife" and "his heart would be breaking for her and what she's going through right now".

RELATED: Jonah Lomu: Fresh row over grave after last-minute unveiling announced

"Nadine is a person. She's loving and caring and has not only had to deal with the loss of Jonah but three years of endless attacks."

The radio host and Lomu family friend goes on to add that, "not that it's of anyone's concern", the reason Nadene Lomu's name is on the headstone is because it is a family plot that will eventually (hopefully in a very, very long time) include Nadene and the couple's two children.

RELATED: Jonah Lomu's headstone a fitting tribute to an All Black great

The radio host read a statement live on air, marking his firm stance against cyberbullying.

"I couldn't believe some comments I was reading," he said.

"Please understand Nadene is a daughter and a mum. She's trying to raise her boys as best as she can."

"We stand together as a big family here. We teach our kids not to be bullies in life. Why would people think it's okay to write such things?"

"If you don't have anything nice to say, just don't worry about saying it at all," he added.

To watch the full video of Sela Alo's statement during "The Wake Up Call" on Flava, click here.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.