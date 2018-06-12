State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō will remain closed overnight until at least Wedenesday morning due to multiple slips and surface flooding.

Hastings District Council has announced it would also close Taihape Road from 5pm tonight due to surface flooding, and reassessing conditions at 9am tomorrow. Eleven roads were forced to be closed by Tuesday afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency journey manager Oliver Postings said crews were working hard to reopen SH5, but challenging conditions and large amounts of slip material spread across the route were making for tough going.

"No official detour is available so any trip between Napier and Taupō would likely involve having to drive to Palmerston North and then back up."

This would add hours on to your journey and, given the deteriorating weather, NZTA was advising road users to delay any unnecessary travel," Postings said.

"The safety of road user is our top priority so if you can't delay travel, please be cautious and drive to the conditions."

"Next official update is at 10am in the morning.

"We will be endeavoring to open the road tomorrow - but we must stress that safety of road users is our main focus."

The NZTA also thanked road users for their understanding and patience.

The Hastings District Council was reporting the following road closures as at 5pm on Tuesday:

• Taihape Rd

• Soldier Settlement Rd

• Shanley Rd

• Dartmoor Rd

• Crownthorpe Settlement Rd

• Ellis Wallace Rd

• McVicar Rd

• Aropaoanui Rd

• Darkys Spur Rd

• Old Coach Rd

• Te Waka Rd

• Mokamoka Rd

