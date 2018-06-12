Rush hour in Auckland is in full swing as several crashes are causing delays across several of the city's arterial routes.

Traffic is currently heavy on the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the Upper Harbour Highway for northbound traffic after crash debris blocked lanes one and two after an earlier collision.

It was also heavy northbound from Spaghetti Junction to Tristram Ave, with a crash blocking the middle lane after Tristram Ave. Motorists were warned the journey could take 35 minutes.

Citybound it was also heavy form Constellation Dr to Tristram Ave, due to rubbernecking and heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour bridge following an earlier crash on the Constellation Drive on-ramp.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 5:40PM

A crash is blocking the middle lane northbound after Tristram Ave. Pass with extra care & expect delays this evening. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UWM8YE9iQs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 12, 2018

There was also a breakdown blocking the right-hand southbound lane of the Southern Motorway after Market Rd creating heavy traffic from Newmarket.

Southern motorway:Heavy from Newmarket, due to a breakdown blocking right lane after Market Rd. Heavy from Manukau to Takanini.

Heavy between Ellerslie and Greenlane for citybound traffic.

Northwestern motorway: Heavy between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd for westbound traffic.

Heavy at the Northern link for citybound traffic.

Southwestern motorway: Heavy but easing approaching Neilson St for northbound traffic.

Heavy approaching the Southern link for southbound traffic.

Meanwhile in Wellington, a crash on SH2 is causing a traffic build up.

The crash happened near Belmont about 5.35pm but has since cleared.

SH2 BELMONT - CRASH - 5:35PM



Due to a #crash, the right north and southbound lanes are BLOCKED. Please pass with care, and expect delays. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/mnijtlpm0J — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 12, 2018

There is also a breakdown on the Urban Motorway which is expected to cause delays.