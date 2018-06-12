An Auckland woman pleaded with her abductor not to kill her as she was dragged into his car.

She had been spotted walking along Haslett St at about 2pm on February 13 last year by Taga David Adams.

He drove ahead of her, along the Eden Terrace street and lay in waiting - waiting for her to pass.

As she did, he attacked.

Advertisement

He placed her in a headlock and began to choke her, so hard she was unable to immediately scream.

Adams then dragged the woman along the street and into his car.

When she screamed - he choked her.

Unable to breathe, Adams released his grip, but this time he gouged her eyes with his fingers, pushing them deep into her eye sockets.

As he drove away with his prisoner he indecently assaulted the woman.

She said: "Please don't kill me."

Auckland Police release CCTV footage of the car sought in connection with the attempted abduction in Central Auckland yesterday

Adams continued to drive away but his victim grabbed the door handle and opened it. She took the opportunity and rolled herself out of the car to relative safety.

Today, Adams was sentenced in the High Court at Auckland by Justice Christian Whata.

After a manhunt and Adams' arrest, he admitted in his police interview that he intended to rape the woman, who suffered injuries to her forehead, haemorrhaging to her eyes from the gouging, and deep cuts on her right elbow and a number of lesser abrasions over her body.

He later pleaded guilty to one charge of abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection, one charge of aggravated wounding, and one charge of burglary, which was for breaking into a house two hours after the abduction and stealing female underwear.

Police at the scene where the woman jumped from the car. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she has lasting physical and emotional impacts from the incident.

"Her statement is thoughtful, plainly an honest narrative, free of exaggeration," Justice Whata said.

"She also notes the financial cost to her of the offending, and that she cannot afford to pay for therapy. The consequences of the offending affect her everyday life. She continues to live in fear and is always wary of what is happening around her.

"Most telling, she describes herself as feeling 'small and fearful', and 'insignificant in my own life'. She is deeply tired of feeling this way."

Justice Whata said the level of violence was high and the victim's prospects of escape were slim and, as events unfolded, dangerous.

"The victim was vulnerable – she was walking alone when you attacked her," he told Adams.

"The level of harm was significant – the physical harm, including the injuries caused when the victim escaped, was substantial and long lasting, while the emotional harm was very significant and likely permanent."

The judge sentenced Adams to six years and five months' imprisonment for the charge of abduction, of which he must serve 60 per cent of the sentence.

Adams will also concurrently serve two years' imprisonment for the burglary and aggravated assault.