A man has been hospitalised after being bashed with a baseball bat during an armed home invasion in Christchurch last night.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after the burglary at Garvin Rd in Hornby.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner said three offenders broke into the home at around 9.30pm.

They fled the scene after the assault, Worner said.

Police inquiries are continuing and Worner is asking anyone with any information to call Christchurch police on 03 363 7400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.