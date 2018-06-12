Police have identified the person involved in a fatal crash in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The crash, which occurred on Tauroa Road in Havelock North, claimed the life of 43-year-mother of two, Megan Nation.

In a statement, Police said they extended their deepest sympathies to Mrs Nation's family.

Her workmates at real estate agency Property Brokers were today still reeling from the news of the loss of one of their teammates, remembering her as a "vivacious" friend and a "wonderful mother".

Advertisement

"She was a very vivacious, kind, fun-loving woman, who was a fantastic mum to her two boys, and somebody we were very proud of. She will be sadly missed by the whole team," Property Brokers regional manager Paul Whitaker said.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Hawke's Bay Serious Crash Unit.